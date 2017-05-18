Julie's Bakeshop bag-ong miabli sa siyudad sa Bogo | SunStar

ANG Julie’s Bakeshop niabli og laing sanga sa North Town Center, Bogo City.

Mas gipaduol sa mga Bogohanon ang preskong produkto usa tukmang bili.

Si North Town Center. Director for Operations, Carlos Veridiano nagkanayon, “We are going to open more bakeshops this year because we want to bring the Julie’s Bakeshop experience closer to the people.”

Dugang sanga sa Julies ang ablihan ning tuiga. Ang Julies dunay 400 ka mga sanga, kapin sa 100 niini ubos sa franchise operation.

Alang sa franchise inquiries, email sa franchising@ju­­liesbakeshop.com.ph. ug bi­sita sa www.juliesbakeshop.com.ph. PR

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 19, 2017.

