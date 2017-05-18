Julie's Bakeshop bag-ong miabli sa siyudad sa Bogo
ANG Julie’s Bakeshop niabli og laing sanga sa North Town Center, Bogo City.
Mas gipaduol sa mga Bogohanon ang preskong produkto usa tukmang bili.
Si North Town Center. Director for Operations, Carlos Veridiano nagkanayon, “We are going to open more bakeshops this year because we want to bring the Julie’s Bakeshop experience closer to the people.”
Dugang sanga sa Julies ang ablihan ning tuiga. Ang Julies dunay 400 ka mga sanga, kapin sa 100 niini ubos sa franchise operation.
Alang sa franchise inquiries, email sa franchising@juliesbakeshop.com.ph. ug bisita sa www.juliesbakeshop.com.ph. PR
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 19, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: Sun.Star website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the Sun.Star management and its affiliates. Sun.Star reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!