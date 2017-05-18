Max Surban molingaw sa Olango Island

MINI concert ang ipahigayon sa gi-ila nga King of Visayan Song Max Surban nga masaksihan sa taga-isla sa Olango, dakbayan sa Lapu-Lapu, sunod semana. Gipaluyohan sa San Vicente Fiesta executive committee inabagan sa konseho sa barangay ang “Awit ug Hudyaka to da Max” kansang main performer ang sikat nga novelty singer nga si Max Surban. Ang kalingawan ipahigayon sa covered court sa Barangay San Vicente sa Mayo 25, 7:00 sa gabii ug ticket price nagkantidad og P300 (labing duol), P200 ug P100. Si San Vicente Barangay Kapitan Cyrus Eyas nagkanayon nga ang kalihokan magsilbing usa sa highlights sa nagsingabot nga kapistahan ni San Vicente Ferrer, ang patron sa barangay karong Mayo 28.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 19, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.