Ms. San Vicente 2017

SA bisperas sa kapistahan ni San Vicente Ferrer patron sa barangay San Vicente, Olango island Lapu-Lapu City karong Mayo 27, 2017 maoy coronation night sa 4th Miss San Vicente beauty contest. Adunay 14 nga mga kandidata nga pulos lumad nga taga-isla sa Olango ang misalmot niining matag duha ka tuig nga indigay sa ‘beauty and brain’ contest. Talents night sa Mayo 20, 7:00 sa gabii sa Barangay San Vicente covered court sa tag-P30 nga entrance fee. Si barangay kapitan Cyrus Eyas nga maoy utok sa maong kalihokan nagkanayon nga nagsugod ang beauty contest sa pagsugod sa iyang termino niadtong 2010 ug nanghinaot nga mapadayon ug mapalambo pa sa umaabot nga katuigan. Ang organizer migama og online voting alang sa special awards nga “Social Media Idol Award” og mamahimong mobotar sa paboritong kandidata pinaagi sa pagduaw sa website nga pageantvote.ph diin makita ang hulagway ug pangalan sa 14 ka mga kandidata nga magtigi sa korona. Deadline sa pagbotar karong Mayo 24 sa tungang gabii. Mamahimo sab nga moduaw sa Facebook page Miss San Vicente Beauty Pageant diin makita ang tanang mga kalihokan sa mga contestant.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 19, 2017.

