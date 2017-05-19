AirAsia mitanyag og 50% discount

MOABOT og 50 porsiyento ang diskwento sa pletihan sa tanang destinasyon sa AirAsia nga milangkon sa ilang hala­pad nga subra sa 120 ka mga destinasyon sa Asia Pa­­cific, the Middle East ug US.

Alang sa flights to/from sa Philippines, ang AirAsia nagtanyuag og promo seats nga 50% off alang sa flights gikan sa Kalibo/Boracay padung sa Davao ug Cebu lakip sa flights gikan sa Manila padung sa Kalibo/Boracay, Kuala Lumpur ug Taipei.

Ang AirAsia promo seats mapalit sa booking sugod sa Mayo 21 2017 alang sa travel sulod sa petsa 5 sa Septiyembre 2017 ug petsa 8 sa Pebrero 2018, sa airasia.com o AirAsia mobile app sa pagpalit sa tiket.

Lakip sa mapalit ang AirAsia flights sa exciting destinations sama sa Kuala Lumpur padung sa Langkawi, Singapore, Pattaya, Boracay, Hanoi, Shan­tou, Jakarta, Shenzhen, Macao, Luang Prabang ug Bhubaneswar o biyahe bisan sa halayo pa nga Kuala Lumpur padung sa Sydney, Melbourne, Shanghai, Beijing, Maldives, ug daghan pa.

Dugang pa, gawas sa dis­kwen­to sa plite, ang pasahero ma­kuha og 50% off kon mopili sa ilang preferred seating gamit ang AirAsia's Pick A Seat product.

Si AirAsia Group Chief Commercial Officer Siegtraund Teh nagkanayon, "We always strive to offer the best value, and we are confident our guests will appreciate this winning combination of low fares and affordable assigned seating that will allow them to fly farther and with greater comfort."

Kini nga promo limitado ug dili makuha sa tanang flights atol sa public holidays, school breaks ug weekends.

Ang Pick A Seat promotion makuha lang atol sa flight booking ug dili sa Manage My Booking. PR