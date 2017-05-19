Balak: Duhiraw sa saag nga pag-ampo

Oliver P. Flores

Sogod, Cebu Hapdos-pait natagamtam ko

Sa maluibong damgo.

Gitapdas ko ang gibugang hangin

Kay nabuta sa abog ang nagluhod

Nga espirito atubangan sa napusgay

Nga salamin. ambot ba sab ning kinabuhi

Nga mialibwag man ang misteryo

Sa nagdupa nga panalangin?

Ang puti nga kupo sa altar nagtabisay

Sa dugos sa nagdeliryong salmo.

Praise the Lord! bisag ang kahimatngon

Napuling sa nagngadto-nganhi nga pangamuyo --

Nagsukod sa gilapdon ug gitas-on sa nagusbat

Nga hulagway sa walay kapuslanang paglaom

Sa usa ka dangaw nga pailob!

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 20, 2017.

