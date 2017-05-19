Balak: Duhiraw sa saag nga pag-ampo | SunStar

Balak: Duhiraw sa saag nga pag-ampo

Friday, May 19, 2017

Oliver P. Flores
Sogod, Cebu

Hapdos-pait natagamtam ko
Sa maluibong damgo.
Gitapdas ko ang gibugang hangin
Kay nabuta sa abog ang nagluhod
Nga espirito atubangan sa napusgay
Nga salamin. ambot ba sab ning kinabuhi
Nga mialibwag man ang misteryo
Sa nagdupa nga panalangin?
Ang puti nga kupo sa altar nagtabisay
Sa dugos sa nagdeliryong salmo.
Praise the Lord! bisag ang kahimatngon
Napuling sa nagngadto-nganhi nga pangamuyo --
Nagsukod sa gilapdon ug gitas-on sa nagusbat
Nga hulagway sa walay kapuslanang paglaom
Sa usa ka dangaw nga pailob!

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 20, 2017.

