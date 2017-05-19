Inato Lang ni Chef Tatung: Pork Pot Roast

● Unang andamon ang marinate 1.2 kilos hangtod sa 1.5 kilos nga kasim o pigue o pork loin sa baboy. Pwede sab ang ang baka

2 kutchara sa asin (rocksalt)

4 kutchara soy sauce

4 kutchara brown sugar

2 tasa sa pineapple juice

4 dahon sa laurel

1 kutsarita sa black pepper Unsaon pag-andam Butangi og harena ang karne. Pritoha ang karne hangtod mo-brown ang ibabaw niini. Pero wa na kinahanglanang maluto kini. Ipadaplin ang karne ug dugangi og mantika aron magisal ang mga utanon ug tomato paste hangtod nga mohumok ug molatok. Ibutang ang karne, sabaw sa manok ug ang diin gi-marinate ang karne. Pabukala sa hinay nga kayo sud sa usa ug tunga o duha ka oras. Haona ang karne ug pasagdi og 15 minutos sa di pa hiwaon. Salaa ag ang sauce kon gusto ka nga mo-smooth. Palapota. Pagnga ang kayo. Butangi og duha ka kutsara sa butter ug sagula sa sauce para mosinaw. I-slice ang karne ug-serve uban ang sauce. I-marinate sa tibuok gabii. Salaa ang gihumolan ani ug ipadaplin. Hugasi una ang karne ● Ikaduhang bahin Gamay nga harina para sa karne

Mantika pang gisa

1 carrot (dako) gihiwa

1 tugkay sa celery nga gitadtad

2 bell pepper gihiwa

3 sibuyas puti gihiwa

4 kutchara nga tomato paste

4 tasa sa sabaw sa manok o tubig

2 kutchara sa butter

Asin, asukar ug paminta para pangtimpla.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 20, 2017.

