Arci, Gerald mobisita sa Sugbo sa June 8

YES, markahi na na inyong mga kalendaryo kay naa silang Gerald Anderson ug Arci Muñoz sa Cebu karong Hunyo 8, Huwebes alang sa mall tour sa ilang bag-ong pelikulang "Can We Still Be Friends?"

Sakto sad nga natangtang na si Arci niadtong Dominggo sa reality TV show nga “I Can Do That.” At least, maka-focus na siya karon sa promo sa ilang pelikula.

Usa ka romantic-comedy movie nga matod ni Arci halos pareho gyud sa iyang love story.

Late last year ra man sila nagbuwag sa iyang long-time boyfriend ug rock star nga si Badi Del Rosario.

Ang Can We Still Be Friends showing na sa June 14 isip follow-up sa box office hit nila ni Gerald nga "Always Be My Maybe" niadtong February last year.

King Arthur

Nakatug ko nagtan-aw sa Hollywood movie nga "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword."

Batiang salidaha, gikan sa plot, estorya ug character development hangtod sa score, dialog ug direksyon. Imbes epic movie, maora ra kag nagtan-aw og video games.

Maayo man unta ang direktor nga si Guy Richie (ex-husband ni Madonna), kinsa naila sa mga crime movies pero maorag dili tingali niya forte ang mga period nga salida.

Ang nidala sa King Arthur maorag di sad kamao moarte.

Kapoya.

Banggiitan

Dili kaayo exciting karon ang Tawag ng Tanghalan Kids sa "It’s Showtime" kon itandi niadto sa mga hamtong nga mas competitive paminawon.

Mao tingaling gipapahuway lang una nila ang punong huradong si Rey Valera.

Bisan ang The Voice Teens dili sad ingon ana ka maayo ang ilang mga contestant.

Mas nindot gyud ang bangga sa kanta sa mga hamtong kay anha ka makakita og daghang mga banggiitan.

Game 7

Wala pa ang playoffs, klaro pa sa udtong tutok nga Cleveland ug Warriors gihapon ang mag-abot sa NBA finals.

Sama sa akong fearless forecast sa miaging tuig, basta moabot lang og Game 7, ingna kong bakakon di ba Cleveland gihapon ang mo-champion.

Sa akong bolang kristal, maorag moabot ra ba gyud og game 7. Hehe…