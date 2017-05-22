Bath tub picture sa Jadine law-ay?

NAG-VIRAL ang Instagram post nilang James Reid ug Nadine Lustre nga makita silang duha nga naa sa bath tub ug naghumol sa tubig. Sigon sa lackfeed.com, ang litrato nakuha samtang naghuwat ang Jadine sa ilang show sa Kaogma Festival sa Camarines Sur. Ang caption ni James giingong gikan sa song lyrics nga nagkanayon, “I like what you’ve done to me #IL2LU (I love to love you). Matod usab sa Abante.Tonite.com nga wala pa’y 24 oras, naka 238,470 likes ug 6,000 comments dayon ang ilang litrato. Apan duna say mga wala mahimuot kay dili kuno maayo nga ehemplo sa mga batan-on ang gi-post nilang James ug Nadine. Hinuon, giklaro sa kampo sa Jadine nga daghan silang kauban sa Cam Sur, sama nilang Ronnie Liang ug Bret Jackson.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 23, 2017.

