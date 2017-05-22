Payoneer Forum Cebu ipahigayon alang sa mga SME & BPO professionals

DUL-AN sa 300 ka small and medium entrepreneurs (SMEs) ug business processing outsourcing (BPO) professionals sa Cebu nga interesado sa pag-apil sa glo­bal opportunities pinaagi sa pagtambong sa Payoneer Forum Cebu karong Mayo 27. Lab-as pa gikan sa miaging Philippine Impact Sour­cing Conference (Piscon) sa Davao niadtong Abril, ang global cross-border payments company Payoneer moanhi sa Sugbo sa pag-host sa Payoneer Forum – usa sa 40 ka fora nga ang kompaniya mi-host sa kapin sa 30 ka mga dakbayan sa tibuok kalibotan. Sa free event, ang Payoneer Forum Cebu mopata­pok sa freelance professionals, online sellers, tech entrepreneurs ug SME operators nga gusto mahimong global sa ilang o­peras­yon. Pinaagi niini nga kalihokan, ang Payoneer mopadayon sa paghatag og gahom sa small and medium sized businesses ug enterprises nga mosulod sa global market, pinaagi sa pagpaambit sa daghang global opportunities na anaa sa online o Internet. Ang mga mamumulong mag­lakip sa 360 Solutions Founder & CEO Michael Cubos, Purple Click Philippines CEO & President Piccina Alvarez, Kinder Fluff CEO Yasi Herbich, Freelancer Jason Dulay, ug Payoneer Philippines Country Manager nga si Miguel Warren. “The Philippines is one of the top 5 online outsourcing countries globally,” matod ni Warren sa Payoneer. PR

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 23, 2017.

