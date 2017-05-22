Rico's Lechon midaug og silver sa 2017 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards

ANG Rico's Lechon nakadawat og Silver Stevie® Award sa 4th Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.

Ang Asia-Pacific Stevie A­­wards maoy bugtong business awards program nga nag-ila sa inobasyon sa trabaho sa 22 ka mga nasod sa Asia-Pacific region.

Ang Stevie Awards gi­konside­rar nga usa sa labing halapad nga business awards, nag-ila sa mga kalamposan sa programa sama sa The International Business Awards sulod na sa 15 ka tuig.

Gitawag og Stevies gikan sa Greek word alang sa “crowned" o korona, ang pa­­si­­dungog itunol sa mga ma­na­naug sa gala banquet sa Hil­ton Hotel sa Tokyo, Japan karong Hunyo 2.

Kapin sa 1,000 ka nominations gikan sa mga organisasyton sa Asia-Pacific region ang gikonsiderar ning tuiga sa mga kategoriya sa Award for Excellence in Innovation in Products & Services, Award for Innovative Management, and Award for Innovation in Corporate Websites, ug uban pa.

Ang Rico's Lechon nidaug sa silver alang sa iyang kampanya nga "#DaBestGyud Experience”.

Si Rico’s Lechon Marketing Head Jeff Walther Oyas nipaamits, “#DaBestGyud Experience shares the common Cebuano culture and tradition of providing the best hospitality experience to our family, friends and guests. With this we adopted a holistic campaign as a tribute to the culture we Cebuano’s are known for. Highlighting the authentic local values, we have been continuously featured in print, radio, TV, and online media outfits here and abroad.”

Si Melanie Dionson-Oyas, General Manager for Restaurant Operations, nikompirmat, “#DaBestGyud is more than a campaign to us. It is a movement where we have motivated and encouraged each one of our employees and staff to perform their best in whatever task they might be assign to. .."

Si Susan Claire Dionson-Gabuya, General Mana­ger of Rico’s Lechon, nibutyag nga nalipay kaayo sila sa pagkahibalo sa maong taho.

“This is a great news for Cebu, and the Philippines in general. For a local brand like Rico’s Lechon, to be acknowledged in Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards is a feat for all Cebuanos, and the entire Filipino nation,” dugang ni Gabuya.

Ang mananaug sa Gold, Silver ug Bronze Stevie Award gideterminar sa average scores na kapin sa 50 executives gikan sa nagkalainlaing bahin sa kalibotan isip mga hurado niadtong Marso ug Abril 2017.

“We are very pleased that this program continues to grow in entries and prestige,” matod ni Michael Gallagher, presidente ug founder sa Stevie Awards.

“The judges were very impressed with the stories of achievement submitted by organizations throughout the region. We extend our warmest congratulations to all," maotd ni Gallagher. PR