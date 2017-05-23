Allan Alfon: bag-ong CCLEC President, General Manager

ANG Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) nipahibalo sa pagkatudlo ni Allan G. Alfon isip president ug general manager sa Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corporation (CCLEC) sugod niadtong Mayo 2, 2017.

Ang CCLEC usa ka subsidia­ry sa MPTC nga responsable sa pagdumala sa pagtukod, operasyon ug pagmintinar sa P27.9 billion Cebu Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX).

Si Alfon, lumad nga Cebuano, dunay kasinatian nga kapin sa 25 ka tuig sa natad sa construction ug engineering management, business development, commercial leasing ug property management, ug network development/franchise management ngadto sa mga kompaniya sa Pilipinas nga nalambigit sa negosyo sa real estate ug property development, food franchising ug oil ug engineering.

“It is with great pleasure that I welcome Allan G. Alfon to the Tollways group. Allan shall take the lead in pushing the completion and growing the pipeline of our infrastructure projects in the Visayas and Mindanao Regions. He shall also be a member of our senior Management Committee,” matod ni MPTC President and CEO Rodrigo E. Franco. PR