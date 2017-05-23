Guadalupe Church nangita'g dugang lectors, psalmists

ANG Guadalupe Parish Church, dabayan sa Sugbo nanginahangla og dugang Lectors and Psalmists, kinsa andam mogahin og igong panahon sa pagpangalagad sa simbahan. Kining bukas alang sa mga parokyanong nag-edad og 18 ngadto sa 60. Alang sa mga interesado, bisita sa Guadalupe Parish Office, alas 9:00 sa buntag hangtod sa alas 5:00 sa hapon, Lunes hangtod sa Dominggo. Panga­yo'g application form gikan sa mga kawani. Pagdala lang daan og 1X1 ID photo nga usa sa mga rekisitos. Mahimo nga makigkita ni Fr, Romeo Desuyo, head sa worship, Team of Pastors o ni Bro. Javier Y. Tapu­lado, Presidente sa Ministry of Lectors and Psalmists. PR

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 24, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.