USC gihatagan og research ethics level 1 accreditation

GIILA na sa Philippine National Health Research System (PNHRS) ang Ethics Review Committee (IERC) sa University of San Carlos (USC) nga nakaangkon sa Level 1 accreditation isip Research Ethics Com­­mittee (REC). Gidawat ni Dr. Danilo B. Largo, tagduma sa USC Office of Research, ang kalig-onan gikan sa mga nangulo sa PNHRS Philippine Health Research Ethics Board (PHREB) atol sa ika-35 nga anibersaryo sa Philippine Council for Health Research and Development (PCHRD). Apil ang USC sa siyam nga laing mga institusyon sa nasud kansang IERC nakaba­ton sab og Level 1 accredi­tation gikan kang PHREB chairman Dr. Leonardo D. de Castro, Ph.D. didto sa Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) sa Pasay City ni’ng bag-o pa lang. Lakip nila ang Gov. Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital sa dakbayan sa Tagbilaran ug Central Visayas Consortium for Health Research and Development nga nag­hugpong sa pipila ka tulunghaan ug ahensya sa ka­gamhanan. Nag-inusara lang ang USC nga bugtong educational institution nga nakadawat sa maong accreditation sa rehiyon, nga may tulo ka mga ospital nga naghupot sa Level 3 accreditation ug sa bugtong regional hospital sa kagamhanan nga naghupot sab og Level 1 accreditation. Magpabilin ang maong pag-ila ug mahimo kining mapada­yon kung kanunay mag­tamod ang USC sa mga kinahanglang buhatonon, matod ni de Castro. Nagduso ang PHREB sa prinsipyo nga mapanalipdan ang mga tawo nga mosalmot sa pagsiksik, ug naghatag sa accreditation sa mga institus­yon nga napamatud-an nga nagsunod sa maong mga prinsipyo. Gipakita sa accreditation ang matang sa panukiduki ug sa risgo nga nalangkit sa mga protocol nga mahimong su­bayon ug usbon sa REC. Gitanyag ang level 1 accreditation sa mga bag-ong namugnang REC nga usa pa lang ka tuig. Nagpasabopt kini nga ang REC makarepaso sa mga panukiduki nga dili tanto mabutang sa kakuyaw ang mga mangapil subay sa 2011 National Ethical Guidelines for Health Research. Hangtud Hunyo 30 ni’ng tuiga, moabot na og 76 ka mga REC ang giila sa PHREB sa tibook Pilipinas. (PR)

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Septembre 29, 2017.

