Editoryal: Magpakabana usab kita

LISOD nga trabaho. Kini maoy giangkon ni Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Central Visayas Director Yogi Filemon Fernandez kalabot niining ilang pagpakiggubat sa illegal nga mga drugas. Tungod niini, gibutyag sa PDEA nga nagkinahanglan sila og ayuda sa ubang ahensiya sa gobiyerno aron makaabag kanila. Niadtong Marso 6, gipirmahan ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte ang executive order no. 15. Kini mao ang pagtukod sa Inter-Agency Committee on Illegal Drugs (ICAD) diin ang PDEA mao gihapon ang lead agency sa kampanya batok sa gidiling drugas. Gawas sa PDEA ug ICAD, laing 18 ka ahensiya sa gobiyerno sama sa Dangerous Drugs Board, Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of Justice, Department of National Defense, Philippine National Police, National Bureau of Investigation ug uban pa ang nalakip usab isip mga sakop niini. Gibahin kini sila ngadto sa upat ka clusters. Kini mao ang enforcement, justice, advocacy ug rehabilitation ug reintegration. Ang PNP, NBI ug AFP motabang sa operations sa PDEA, ang Justice Department maoy mogiya nga ang pagprosecute sa tanang mga kasong drugs kon anaa ba kini sa saktong pamaagi ug moabag sa mga enforcers ug public attorneys aron ka protehian ang katungod sa matag usa. Ang maong executive order naglakbit usab sa rehabilitation ug reintegration programs sa mga kanhi drug dependents ug ubang mga drug personalities. Saludo kita niining gihimo sa presidente. Kon ang publiko, sama ni Duterte, nagdamgo usab nga mawagtang ug malimpyohan gikan sa gidiling drugas ang atong palibot, dili nato ihikling ang atong suporta. Magpakabana usab kita.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Marso 14, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.