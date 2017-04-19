Barrita: Tinudlo nga mga barangay kapitan?

NAGLARAW si Presidente Rody Duterte nga i-oktaba ang piniliay sa barangay ug iya na lang itudlo ang mga barangay kapitan. Nunot kini sa kabalaka nga tingalig kadtong mga nahilambigit sa illegal nga drugas mao ang mapiling kapitan sa barangay tungod sa gitawag nga narco-politics.

Apan mahimo ba kini? Duna bay gahum ang presidente sa pagtudlo sa mokabat sa kapin sa 40,000 ka mga barangay kapitan sa tibuok nasud?

Si manlalaban Romulo Macalintal, usa ka eksperto sa balaud sa eleksyon, niingon nga kinahanglan nga amendahan una ang Batakang Balaud aron kini mahimo sa presidente. Matod pa niya, ang mga opisyal sa barangay nga elected officials ubos sa atong Constitution busa di mahimong itudlo lang sa presidente.

Di kini mahimo sa presidente ubos lang sa usa ka ordinaryo nga balaud, kinahanglan nga itugot gyud sa Batakang Balaud. Ang mga opisyales sa barangay sama da sa ubang mga lokal nga nga opisyal nga pinili sama sa mga gobernador ug mga mayor.

Ang Republic Act No. 10923 nag-oktaba sa eleksyon sa barangay ug sa Sangguniang Kabataan gikan sa Oktubre 31, 2016 ngadto sa Oktubre 23 ning tuiga. Ang mga incumbent nga opisyal sa barangay nagsilbi ubos sa holdover capacity.

Apan duna bay probisyon sa Batakang Balaod nga kinahanglan gyud nga ipaagi sa eleksyon ang mga opisyales sa barangay, ilabi na sa mga kapitan?

Ang Article X, Section 8, sa 1987 Constitution nagkanayon, “The term of office of elective local officials, except barangay officials, which shall be determined by law, shall be three years and no such official shall serve for more than three consecutive terms. Voluntary renunciation of the office for any length of time shall not be considered as an interruption in the continuity of his service for the full term for which he was elected.”

Dinhi atong maaninaw nga ang mga opisyales sa barangay gilumpong sa ubang mga lokal nga opisyales nga pagapilion sa usa ka eleksyon. Ang gisulti lang dinhi mao ang term of office sa mga lokal nga opisyales, gawas sa mga opisyales sa barangay, tulo ka tuig ug di molabaw sa tulo ka termino.

Ang maong probisyon sa Batakang Balaod igo lang naghatag og gahum sa Kongreso sa pagsitar sa termino sa mga opisyales sa barangay. Busa di makapanday ang Kongreso og balaod nga maghatag og gahum sa presidente nga itudlo lang ang mga opisyales sa barangay.

Ato kining masayran unya kay si Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers nipasaka sa House Bill 5359 nga mag-oktaba sa eleksyon sa barangay hangtod sa tuig 2020, ug samtang wa pay eleksyon, itulo lang una aa presidente ang mga opisyales sa barangay. (edbarrita@gmail.com)