MITANYAG si Presidente Rody Duter­te og ganti nga P1 million alang sa pagkasikop sa matag sakop sa Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) didto sa Inabanga, Bohol — dead or alive, patay o buhi.

Iyang usab nga giawhag ang mga lomulupyo sa sa Barangay Napo sa lungsod sa Inabangan sa pagpatay sa labing menos walo ka mga sakop sa ASG nga karong nagtago-tago sa kabukiran sa maong dapit.

“I encourage civilians to kill. Dead or alive yan may reward. Mas gusto ko yung dead kasi yung alive magpakain pa ako,” matod pa ni Duterte didto sa syudad sa tagbilaranan niadtong Miyerkoles.

Ang mga sibilyan mao gyud ang unang makakita o makasugat sa mga sako sa Abu Sayyaf. Mao tingali nga giawhag sa presidente ang mga sibilyan nga maoy mopatay sa mga sakop sa ASG nga karong nagtago-tago sa Barangay Napo sa Inabanga.

Matod pa ni Presidente Rody Duterte, “My order to the police, lahat even civilians who are interested to fight and kill, ang order ko is dead or alive,” he said.

“Kung nakapatay ka you don’t have to worry. You just go to the police and make the report, state your truth and I will take care of you,” matod pa niya. Kana lagi kon buhi pa ka.

Matod pa sa presidente, ang mga sakop sa Abu Sayyaf sagad nga adunay mga lokal nga contacts sa lugar nga ilang adtuan, kadaghanan niini mha kriminal sab.

Apan ang katingad-an mao kon ngano nga niabot sila didto sa Inabanga sa Bohol nga mokabat sa kapin sa 300 kilometrros gikan sa ilang basi sa Jolo. Unya, wa pa gyud madiskitahi sa mga sakop sa armadong kusog ug sa kapulisan.

Karon ang mga sibilyan na maoy giawhag sa pagpatay sa nahibilin nga mga sakop sa Abu Sayyaf. Asa man kaha og pusil ang mga sibilyan, labi na sa lalawigan sa Bohol kansang katawhan giila nga malinawon, sama ni Sano Frank Japson.

Tungod sa pagsud sa Abu Sayyaf sa Bohol, si Presidente Duterte niingon nga hayan nga sulngon na lang gyud sa kota sa Abu Sayyaf didto sa Jolo aron mapuhag ang mga bandido.