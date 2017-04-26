Team himuon nga department, ordinansa giduso sa konseho sa Mandaue

USA ka ordinansa ang giduso sa Konseho sa paghimo sa Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) isip usa ka department nga nagsentro sa operasyon ug pagmaneho sa trapiko. Ang ordinansa giduso mismo ni Konsehal Elstone Dabon kinsa maoy chairman sa komitiba sa transportation ug public utilities. Matod ni Dabon nga ang Mandaue giisip nga usa ka highly urbanized city diin nagkagrabe ang problema sa transportasyon ug trapiko busa ang paghimo sa Team isip departamento gikinahanglan aron nga kapangitaan og solusyon ang problema. Dugang ni Dabon nga ang traffic management office department mamahimong tay­tayan sa lokal nga kagam­hanan sa dakbayan aron makoordinar ang pagplano ug pag-manage sa mga programa kalabot sa pagsulbad sa trapiko.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 27, 2017.

