Barrita: Sekretong prisohan

NADISKUBREHAN sa usa ka surprise inspection niadtong Abril 27 sa Commission on Human Rights (CHR) ang usa ka sekretong prisohan didto sa Station 1 sa Manila Police District (MPD) didto sa kaulohan.

Si Gilbert Boiser sa CHR National Capital Region nakadiskubre sa 12 ka mga lalake ug babaye nga gidetinir sa usa ka "lock-up cell" nga gitago luyo sa usa ka bookshelf.

Si Supt. Robert Domingo, hepe sa MPD Station 1, namahayag nga ang mga detinido nasikop niadtong Abril 27 apan wa pa mapasakai og kiha kay gideklarar ang usa ka holiday tungod sa Associa­tion of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit.

Matod ni Domingo, ang ma­ong selda nahimong extension sa ilang bilangguan kay puno na kini sa mga piniriso. Ang gikahibudngan da mao nganong gitagoan man ang maong mga piniriso.

Ang mga taho wa maghisgot nga gihimo kini sa tumong nga panapion ang mga piniriso, sama sa unang nabalitaan nga “tokhang for ransom.” Gani, mao kini ang hinungdan nga gipaundang sa kadiyot ni Presidente Rody Duterte ang kapulisan sa paglusad og anti-drug operations.

Apan giklaro sa CHR nga higpit nga gidili sa balaod ang mga sekretong bilangguan. Tiaw mo, di mahibaw-an sa mga tagtungod ug mga paryente kon hain kini sila mabilanggo kay gitaguan man.

Gidepensahan ni Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa ang sekretong pri­sohan sa MPD Station 1. Matod ni Bato, wa siyay problem sa sekretong bilangguan basta di lang kurakot ug abusado.

Apan sa usa ka pamahayag, si CHR Chairperson Chito Gascon niingon nga nagpa­kita lang si Bato sa iyang “ignorance of the law” tungod sa iyang katungdanan.

“That he would choose, by his statements, to even justify the operation of this hidden jail as a necessary measure to address the problem of jail congestion also reflects his personal ignorance of both the constitutional and legal provisions that expressly prohibit the maintenance of secret detention facilities by public authorities,” matod ni Gascon.