Barrita: Proof beyond reasonable doubt

GIDEKLARAR sa 12th Division sa Court of Appeals (CA) nga di balido ang pagkonbikto sa usa ka Regional Trial Court sa Makati City ni Janet Lim Napoles, suspetsadong utok sa P10 bilyunes nga pork barrel scam, sa kasong serious illegal detention nga gipasaka sa iyang ig-agaw, si Benhur Luy.

Si Napoles gisentensiyahan sa pagkapriso hangtod sa 40 ka tuig. Apan matod pa sa CA, kuwang ang ebidensiya sa pagkonbikto ni Napoles. Nag-una niini ang susamang manifestation ni Solicitor General Jose Calida nga nagrekomendar nga isalindot sa kaso batok ni Napoles.

Adunay tulo ka matang sa ebidensiya sa managlahing mga kaso. Sa kasong sibil, ang gikinahanglan mao ang prepodenrance of evidence. Hain kadtong ebidensiya nga mas bug-at maoy modaog. Sa kasong administratiba, ang gikinahanglan mao ang substantial evi­dence. Apan sa kasong kriminal, ang gikinahanglan mao ang proof beyond reasonable doubt.

Unsa man kining proof beyond reasonable doubt? Sa kaso nga People v. Bacalzo (195 SCRA 557, 1991), ang Korte Suprema niingon, “Proof beyond reasonable doubt does not mean such degree of proof as, excluding possibility of error, produces absolute certainty. Moral certainty only is required, or that degree of proof which produces conviction in an unprejudiced mind.”

“If the inculpatory acts and circumstances are capable of two or more explanations, one of which is consistent with the innocence of the accused and the other consistent with his guilt, then the evidence does not fulfil the test of moral certainty and is not sufficient to support a conviction.” (People v. Austria, 195 SCRA 700, 1991).

Sa kaso ni Napoles, ang CA niingon nga ang krimen nga serious illegal detention wa maprobahi beyond reasonable doubt: “In rushing to convict (Napoles), the trial court carelessly overlooked significant facts which would have normally engendered doubts as to the credibility of the prosecution’s evidence.”

Matod pa sa CA, kuwang ang testimoniya ni Luy ug sa laing pito ka mga saksi sa pagprobar nga adunay “actual confinement or restraint,” nga si Luy gibilanggo ni Napoles ug sa iyang igsuon, si Reynald Lim, didto sa usa ka retreat house nga gipanag-iya ni Napoles sa Magallanes Village sa Makati City.

Gani, matod pa sa CA, si Luy nakatambong sa misa matag gabii uban sa mga pari sa retreat house gikan sa Disyembre 19, 2012 hangtod sa giingong pangluwas kaniya sa mga ahente sa National Bureau of Investigation niadtong Marso 22, 2013.