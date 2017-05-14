Barrita: Armadong kapitan sa Pilipinas

ADUNAY 42,028 ka mga barangay sa tibuok Pilipinas. Ang mga barangay kapi­tan mao ang labing taas nga posisyon sa barangay nga pinili sa mga botante sa maong barangay, ang labing gamay nga political subdivision sa estado.

Sa ato pa, adunay 42,028 ka mga barangay kapitan sa tibuok nasud. Kini sila gitawag kaniadto nga “cabeza de barangay,” unya nahimong teniente del barrio hangtod nga nahimong barangay kapitan o punong barangay ubos sa 1991 Local Go­vernment Code.

Adunay sugyot nga hatagan og armas, atong klaruhon, pusil gyud di lang kay sundang o pinute, ang mga barangay kapitan. Kon madayon kini, matawag na unya sila nga Armadong Kapitan sa Pilipinas.

○ ○ ○

Ang Section 398 (c), 1991 Local Government Code, nagkanayon, “In the performance of his peace and order functions, the Punong Barangay shall be entitled to possess and carry the necessary firearm within his territorial jurisdiction, subject to appropriate rules and regulations.

Sa ato pa, gitugotan sa balaod nga makadala ang mga barangay kapitan og pusil sud sa iyang barangay o hurisdisiyon. Apan kinahanglan nga tumanon niya ang mga rikisito sa paghupot og pusil ubos sa balaod.

Ang unang nisugyot niini mao si Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing human pusila si Barangay Kapitan Antonio Maquilan sa Mantuyong sa wa mailhing mga tawo nga nagsakay og motorsiklo. Naigo siya sa tiil apan namatay tungod sa cardiac arrest.

○ ○ ○

Ang maong sugyot gisuportahan ni Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III ug ni Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 Director Chief Supt. Noli Taliño. Nagkau­yon sila nga mahimong hatagan og pusil ang mga kapitan alang sa “self defense,” sa pagpanalipod sa ilang kaugalingon, samtang nagpatuman sa balaod sa ilang mga barangay.

Apan si General Taliño niingon nga kinahanglan nga moagi sa psychiatric examination ang mga kapitan nga mag­hupot og pusil. Wa ta kahibawo nga kadto unyang mga kapitan nga “trigger happy”.