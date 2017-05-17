Barrita: Gisalindot nga impeachment complaint

GISALINDOT sa 42 ka sakop nga House committee on justice niadtong Lunes ang impeachment complaint nga gipasaka batok ni Presidente Rody Duterte ni Magdalo Partylist Rep. Gary Alejano. Ang maong impeachment complaint gideklarar sa maong komitiba nga sufficient in form apan not sufficient in substance.

Si Alejano, usa ka kanhi o­pisyal sa militar, niingon nga ang impeachment complaint gibasi sa giingong nahimo sa presidente nga culpable violation of the Constitution, bribery, betrayal of public trust, graft and corruption and other high crimes, ang gilatid nga basihanan sa impeachment ubos sa Section 2 ug 3, Article XI sa 1987 Constitution.

Lakip sa giingong basiha­nan sa impeachment complaint mao ang giingong extra-judicial killing sa kapin sa 8,000 ka mga suspetsado sa ilegal nga drugas ug giingong kalambigitan sa Davao Death Squad (DDS) ingon man ang giingong binilyon ka pesos nga deposito sa daghang mga bank accounts sa presidente.

Apan si Majority Leader Ro­dolfo Fariñas niingon nga kinahanglan nga ang complainant adunay “full personal knowledge” sa mga alegasyon. Mao nga gipangutana niya si Alejano kon duna ba siyay per­sonal knowledge bahin sa 8,000 nga napatay sa gubat batok sa ilegal nga drugas, sa 1,424 nga napatay sa DDS ug sa binilyon ka pesos sa mga bank accounts sa presidente.

Matod pa ni Alejano, ang maong mga alegasyon iyang nakuha gikan sa mga “authentic records” ug ubang mga tinubdan sama sa mga policy statements sa presidente, public records ug sa unsay nanggawas sa media.

Si Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman niingon nga ubos sa House Rules of Procedure in Impeachment Proceedings, ang rikisito sa substance matuman pinaagi sa “recital of facts constituting the offense charged and determinative of the jurisdiction of the com­mittee.”

Apan ang kamatuoran mao nga ang usa ka impeachment proceeding usa ka political exercise. Mas daghan ang pabor sa presidente mao nga gisalindot ang impeachment case batok kaniya.

Apan matod pa ni Lagman, “While it is true that an impeachment proceeding is a political exercise, it is not a partisan enterprise. A political process entails an exercise of values, advocacies and judiciousness. Partisanship is the direct opposite. It is the blind adherence to the dictates of a party or an aggrupation. It is an injudicious allegiance to a figure or a group.”