Barrita: Napusilan kay nisukol?

SUMALA sa Philippine National Police (PNP) miabot na sa 3,850 ka mga suspetsado sa illegal nga drugas ang napatay sa mga police operations gikan sa Hulyo sa miaging tuig hangtod sa Septyembre 16 ning tuiga. Ang sagad nga hinungdan mao nga ang maong mga suspetsado nisukol mao nga napugos ang mga pulis sa pagpusil kanila. Sa samang higayon, 82 ka mga pulis ang napatay ug laing 200 pa ang nasamdan atol sa mga anti-drug operations. ● ● ● Apan sa usa ka survey nga gihimo sa Social Weather Stations (SWS) niadtong buwan sa Hunyo, 54 porsento sa mga respondents niingon nga di sila motuo nga ang mga suspetsado sa illegal nga drugas nga napatay nisukol sa mga pulis. Samtang 49 porsento sa mga respondents wa motuo nga ang mga napatay mga drug pushers. Miabot usab sa 50 porsento ang niingon nga daghan ang namak ug mitudlo sa ilang mga kontra ug miila nila nga mga drug users ug pushers aron sila mapatay. ● ● ● Ang maong non-commissioned survey gihimo duha ka buwan sa wa pa mapatay si Kian delos Santos, ang 17 anyos nga giingong drug runner didto sa Caloocan City. Sa opisyal nga taho, giingong nisukol si Kian sa kapulisan maong gipusil siya. Apan ang footage sa closed- circuit television (CCTV) camera nagpakita nga giguyod si Kian sa mga pulis sa wa pa siya pusila. ● ● ● Kinahanglan bang duguon ang gubat batok sa illegal nga drugas? Sulagma lang kaayo nga dunay mapatay sa anti-drug operation dinhi sa syudad sa Sugbo. Apan si Senior Supt. Joel Doria, hepe sa Cebu City Police Office, giila sa iyang kalamposan sa anti-drug ug crime drive ug gipasidunggan isip usa sa mga Most Outstanding Filipinos ning tuiga sa Metrobank Foundation.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Septembre 29, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.