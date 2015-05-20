Superbalita Davao

DAVAO. Gibiyahe sa grupo sa mga lalaki ang refrigerator gamit ang traysikad nga bisikleta aron nga makadaginot og kuwarta tungod kay ang gilay-on sa gikuhaan sa butang duol ra sa ilang balay. (Macky Lim)
SAMAL. Ang matahom nga bird's-eye-view nga kuha sa Malipano Island, Wishing Island ug South Malipano sa Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos) sa Davao del Norte nga maoy usa sa mga tourist attraction sa isla. (Samal-island.com photo)
BAGUIO. An Apayao delegate tries out “kadang-kadang”, one of the demo sports to be played in the CARAA 2017 sports meet which formally opens today in Baguio Athletic Bowl. (Milo Brioso)
PAMPANGA. Mabalacat City officials recently inspected the drainage at Cherry Street in Barangay San Francisco. The City Council headed by Vice-Mayor Christian Halili will recommend the repair and construction of the said drainage system. (Chris Navarro)
PAMPANGA. Police Senior Superintendent Ismael Hidalgo, newly assigned City Director of Angeles City, makes a courtesy call to Vice Mayor Bryan Nepomuceno and councilors Edu Pamintuan, Pogi Lazatin, Dan Lacson and Joseph Ponce during Tuesday's City Council session at Barangay Margot. Hidalgo vowed to clean the image of the ACPO and remove scalawags in uniforms. (Chris Navarro)
PAMPANGA. An elderly man armed with a whistle directs traffic along MacArthur Highway in Barangay Balite, City of San Fernando. (Chris Navarro)
DAVAO. Gitulak sa mga sakop a Demolition Team sa City Transport and Traffic Management Office ang kotse nga gi-parking sa dapit nga bawal sa dalang A. Pichon, dakbayan sa Davao Huwebes, Pebrero 2. (Seth delos Reyes)
BAGUIO. Swimmers from Apayao province acclimatize at the Baguio Athletic Bowl swimming pool prior to the opening of the 2017 Cordillera Administrative Region Athletic Association which is set on February 4. (Milo Brioso)
BAGUIO. With the soft opening of the Alno Cell 3 dumpsite, garbage woes in La Trinidad, Benguet is expected to lessen. The Alno Cell 3 dumpsite will be for residual waste for the mean time. (Milo Brioso)