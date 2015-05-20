Superbalita Davao

BAGUIO. Skyrunning queen Sandi Menchi Abahan is being eyed to reclaim the top spot in the women’s division of Mt. Ugo Pilipinas Akyathlon set on February 5 while Marcelo Bautista is seen to be among the contenders in the men’s contest. (SSB file photo)
PAMPANGA. Officials discuss their fight against illegal drugs during the peace and order council meeting on Wednesday. (Chris Navarro)
MANILA. SPO3 Ricky Sta. Isabel appears at the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs investigation on the so-called "tokhang for ransom" on Thursday, January 26, 2017. (Al Padilla)
MANILA. Senator Panfilo Lacson, chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, presides a Senate probe into the killing of Jee Ick-joo, a South Korean businessman who was kidnapped and later killed by his abductors, on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 in Pasay City. (AP)
PAMPANGA. Angeles City local execs met with officials of the Korean Associations in the city during Tuesday's city council session to discuss the kidnapping and killing of Jee Ick-Joo and extortion racket of 7 policemen. (Chris Navarro)
PAMPANGA. A town mayor flashes the ‘Duterte fist sign’ to show stand against loud modified mufflers. (JC Changcoco/Arayat MIO)
CAGAYAN DE ORO. A soldier, with rifle at the ready, runs towards a supposed enemy position during the 4th Infantry Division’s Rifle Squad and Disaster Response Operations Challenge. The competition is participated by 99 soldiers under 11 squads from battalions operating in Caraga and Region 10. (Erwin Mascariñas)
DAVAO. Talagsaon lamang nga sa iyang edad nahimo pa niyang ituklod ang wheelchair sa iyang kapikas sa kinabuhi nga dunay apan sa panglawas. Pipila nagsulti nga ang sukdanan sa gugma kanang mounong kita bisan unsa pa ang gitagana sa sitwasyon. Sila nakuhaan og hulagway kilid sa Sangguniang Panlungsod sa dakbayan sa Davao niadtong Lunes, Enero 23. (Seth delos Reyes)
MANILA. Families and colleagues of 44 policemen who perished in the 2015 Mamasapano massacre offer flowers for the fallen elite commandos at the Saint Joseph Church in Camp Crame, Quezon City. (Al Padilla)
BAGUIO. A Special Action Force trooper holds back his tears while offering prayers on the second death anniversary of slain PO2 Jerry Kayob, one of the elite policemen killed during the January 2015 encounter in Mamasapano, Maguindanao. (Milo Brioso)