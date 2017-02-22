4 men jailed for robbing pedicab driver of P30 cash

CATBALOGAN CITY -- Police arrested four of the six men who robbed a pedicab driver of P30 cash in this city.

Vicente Uy, 62, married, pedicab driver and a resident of P-2, Barangay Socorro, Catbalogan City, sought police assistance early dawn of Tuesday, February 21, and reported he was held up by six men who took away his cash.

Only four of the men were arrested in a pursuit operation conducted by police in Barangay Salug, Catbalogan City. Nabbed were Robin Mahinay, 30; Vincent Naboro, 21; Donald Leala, 31; and Jaypee Escotillon, 30. The two others, who remain unidentified, are still at large.

Uy said that while he was driving his pedicab around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, three of the men boarded his vehicle and declared a "hold-up" shortly before they reached the bridge along Mabini Avenue in Barangay 11. Three other men were in the area waiting for them.

He added that the men pointed a knife at him and forcibly took away his P30 cash that was placed inside a wooden box.

"Unang pasada ko yun, mga 2:30 a.m., pambili ko sana almusal sa mga anak kong papasok sa eskwela ngayong umaga, pero wala eh, minalas (That was my first trip, around 2:30 a.m. I was supposed to use the money to buy food for my children who are going to school this morning, but unfortunately, the incident happened)," he said.

Police said the suspects only work as fishermen and baggage boys.

The four arrested suspects were detained at the Catbalogan police station while a case is being readied against them. (SunStar Philippines)