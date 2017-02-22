Samar town planning officer shot dead

CATBALOGAN CITY -- The Municipal Planning and Development Officer of Jiabong town, in Samar province, was shot to death early morning Wednesday, February 22.

The victim was identified as Engineer Dan Daradal, who was shot around 1 a.m. in his house.

Sketchy reports said that four unidentified armed men barged into Daradal’s residence and ordered the victim’s family to lie face down.

The suspects then dragged the victim into the house backyard and shot him at least seven times, resulting in his death.

The police could not release any comment yet pending investigation and crime scene processing.

Three days ago, a mother of a Nacionalista Party mayoralty bet was gunned down shortly after attending Sunday mass in San Jorge town, also in Samar.

The victim, identified as Luz Bisnar, 63, a former Municipal Agrarian Reform officer, was shot several times by unidentified gunmen around 9:15 a.m. of February 19 few meters away from St. Isidore’s Church and stones throw away from the town’s police station.

Her son, Lester Bisnar, who ran but lost in the May 2016 elections, was still recuperating in an undisclosed hospital after surviving the second slay-try, also in San Jorge.

On January 31, a grenade explosion hit the three houses of San Jorge Mayor Joseph Grey. On February 6, the car of his wife, Vice Mayor Nancy Grey, was ambushed. Both officials were unhurt in both incidents.

In Calbayog City, a public school teacher was also shot dead in broad daylight by still unidentified armed men.

All of the shooting incidents remained unsolved, a local police officer said.

Samar Representative Edgar Mary Sarmiento reiterated his call to end the killings and violence in Samar.

He also directed policemen to immediately solve the spate of killings hounding the province.

“(I am) tired of these killings and chaos. We appeal to the public to be vigilant. (I also) ordered proper authorities to solve this incidents immediately,” Sarmiento said. (SunStar Philippines)