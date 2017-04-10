Magnitude 5.4 earthquake hits Samar
Monday, April 10, 2017
A MAGNITUDE 5.4 earthquake struck Palapag town in Northern Samar around 8:43 a.m. Monday, April 10.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded the epicenter of the earthquake at 74 kilometers northeast of the town with a depth of 17 kilometers.
The earthquake was felt at Intensity III in Palapag, Northern samar; Intensity II in Catarman, Northern Samar, and Cabid-an and Juban, Sorsogon; and Intensity I in Tacloban City.
Phivolcs also recorded an instrumental Intensity I in Palo, Leyte; Legazpi City; Masbate City; Borongan, Eastern Samar and Sorsogon City.
Phivolcs said aftershocks are expected. (Jo Ann Sablad/SunStar Philippines)
