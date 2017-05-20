Philippine Red Cross opens vocational school in Leyte

THE Philippine Red Cross (PRC) has completed its vocational training center in Tacloban City to enhance employment opportunities in communities affected by Super Typhoon Yolanda nearly four years ago.

PRC chairman Senator Richard Gordon, the Kingdom of Bahrain Royal Charity Organization's secretary general Mustafa Al Sayed, PRC secretary general Oscar Palabyab, and key local government officials led the center's inauguration late Friday afternoon, May 19.

The facility, which will be accredited by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, will offer training courses on electrical installation and maintenance, plumbing technology, carpentry, masonry, commercial cooking, bread and pastry production, and seafarers ratings, as well as a finishing course for call center agents.

“The Red Cross is not a hand-out society. We are a society that upholds the human being and helps the vulnerable,” Gordon said.

The vocational school has four rooms -- two workshop rooms measuring 64 square meter (sq.m.) each, one 64-sq.m. equipment storage area, and one 32-sq.m. administration office.

The P5.3-million school has a seating capacity of 30 to 40 students for lecture sessions and 15 to 20 students for laboratory sessions.

“This training center is going to be really useful. Thank you for the honor that you have given us to serve your country,” Alsayed said.

In response, Gordon thanked the Royal Charity Organization, saying "we fortify our friendship as we build this".

The PRC said in a statement the vocational training center aims to provide people with market-driven technical skills and training, which will enable them to secure steady, well-paying jobs and become productive members of society.

The project is the first collaboration project under PRC’s Haiyan (international name of 'Yolanda') Recovery Operations program. A similar facility opened recently in Subic, Zambales.

After Yolanda struck on November 8, 2013, the Red Cross' recovery projects in nine provinces have already built 30,878 houses, supported 19,818 families through livelihood assistance, established water sanitation and hygiene facilities in 29 schools, constructed 320 classrooms, and repaired 23 health facilities. (PNA)