City completes P9.8M project
THE Zamboanga City Government has completed the construction of a P9.8 million slope protection project in a west coast village of this city.
Belen Sheila Covarrubias, City Hall information officer, said the newly-completed project is located at the San Roe Subdivision in the village of San Jose-Gusu, 3.20 kilometers west of City Hall.
Covarrubias said the slope protection project is a facility intended to mitigate effects of flooding during rainy season as the village of San Jose Gusu is a flood-prone area.
She said the project, which was undertaken by a local private contractor, covers an area of 729 linear meters.
She said the newly-completed project was inaugurated and turned over on Thursday to the San Jose-Gusu officials headed by village chief Joel Esteban.
