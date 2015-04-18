City completes P9.8M project

THE Zamboanga City Government has completed the construction of a P9.8 million slope protection project in a west coast village of this city.

Belen Sheila Covarrubias, City Hall information officer, said the newly-completed project is located at the San Roe Subdivision in the village of San Jose-Gusu, 3.20 kilometers west of City Hall.

Covarrubias said the slope protection project is a facility intended to mitigate effects of flooding during rainy season as the village of San Jose Gusu is a flood-prone area.

She said the project, which was undertaken by a local private contractor, covers an area of 729 linear meters.

She said the newly-completed project was inaugurated and turned over on Thursday to the San Jose-Gusu officials headed by village chief Joel Esteban.