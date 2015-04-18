Kidnap group leader falls

JOINT police and military operatives have arrested a leader of a kidnap-for-ransom-group (KFRG) in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, an official announced Saturday.

Arrested was Hussien Madi, 47, who carries the alias of Commander Rambo, Cobra and Long Hair, who is listed at the Top 4 most wanted persons in Zamboanga Sibugay.

Senior Superintendent Jose Bayani Gucela, Zamboanga Sibugay police director, said Madi was arrested during a law enforcement operation around 4 a.m. Friday in the village of Sta. Maria, Alicia, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Gucela said the arrested suspect has a standing warrant of arrest for multiple murder with frustrated murder and theft.

He said Madi belongs to a KFRG headed by Commander Itting Abas that operates in Zamboanga Sibugay and in nearby provinces.