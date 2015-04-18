Village official dies, 3 hurt in accident

A VILLAGE official died while three others were injured when the vehicle they were riding plunged into a 100 meters deep ravine in a west coast village of Zamboanga City, an official said Saturday.

Superintendent Diomarie Albarico, Police Station 7 chief, said the accident occurred around 8:05 a.m. Saturday at Sitio Tumanday in the village of Capisan, 15.03 kilometers west of City Hall.

Albarico identified the fatality as Rolando Ramirez, village councilman of Capisan. The latter was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Wounded were Joseph Fernandez, 39, driver; Erolyn Bernardo, 34, village watchman; and, Carmelita Macoycruz, 49, a barangay worker.

Albarico said investigation showed the L-300 van of Capisan village council plunged into the deep ravine when Fernandez evaded an incoming motorcycle while they were rushing Ramirez to the hospital.

He said Ramirez suffered stroke prior to the accident that also destroyed the vehicle.