Remains of Abu Sayyaf German captive recovered in Sulu

MANILA -- Joint Task Force Sulu units on Saturday, March 4, recovered the remains of Abu Sayyaf Group German hostage, Juergen Gustav Kantner.

Kantner was beheaded by the terrorist group last February 26.

Kantner's severed head and body were discovered 5:45 p.m. at the Sitio Talibang, Barangay Buanza, Indanan town, Joint Task Force Sulu Commander Cirilito Sobejana said in a message to the Philippine News Agency.

He added the corpse was discovered by troops conducting search-and-retrieval operations.

“Soco (scene-of-the-crime operatives) Sulu was requested to conduct site preservation for evidence and post mortem procedure. The cadaver shall be kept at KHTB (Kutang Heneral Teodulfo Bautista) Hospital Morgue while completing the documentary requirements prior to transport,” Sobejana said.

Western Mindanao Command Chief Carlito Galvez Jr. said they will coordinate with the appropriate offices for the disposition of the remains of the victim.

“Once again, the command is sending its deep regrets to the family for not being able to rescue Mr. Kantner on time and expresses its deepest sympathy to his family. Rest assured that the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) and the entire Westmincom will maximize all means and efforts to rescue the remaining kidnapped victims,” Galvez said..

Kantner was kidnapped by the Abu Sayyaf bandits while his yacht was cruising off Sulu waters last November.

His companion, 56-year-old Sabine Mertz, was shot and killed by the bandits and allegedly raped.

The Abu Sayyaf bandits earlier released a video showing Kantner begging for his government to pay his P30 million ransom before 3 p.m., February 26, or else he would be executed.

The government troops have launched search and retrieval operations following the reported execution of Kantner by the Abu Sayyaf bandits.

About two dozens of troops were wounded in the series of firefight with the Abu Sayyaf bandits that ensued during the search and retrieval operations.

The series of firefight also resulted to the death of 16 bandits, six wounded and four captured. (PNA)

