Abu Sayyaf surrenderees want peaceful lives

SOME members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) declared their desire to leave by surrendering to the government in order to live peacefully and to give a bright future for their children.

Ben Saudi Sariol, alias Boy Pangit, along with 10 others, surrendered to authorities on Tuesday in the province of Tawi-Tawi.

“We just want a peaceful life. We want to send our children to school and earn a decent living,” Sariol said in vernacular on behalf of his companions.

Among those who surrendered is Sariol’s father, Berong, alias Boy Master.

They were presented to reporters on Holy Thursday at the Laong Laan Hall of the Western Mindanao Command (Wesmincom) headquarters.

Lieutenant General Carlito Galvez, Jr., Wesmincom chief, said they will provide financial assistance to the group so they can start a livelihood.

Galvez said they are also coordinating with other government agencies for possible additional assistance for the reintegration into the society of the Sariols.

The nine followers of the Sariol group were identified as Jasim Dambong alias Dams, Mujil Dambong, Magelan Langal, Kael Sariol, Nurhamin Sariol, Alhan Sariol, Amnisain Sariol, Akmad Sariol and Benasil Sariol.

They also turned over high-powered firearms that consist of one M-16 Armalite rifle with attached M-203 grenade launcher, one M-14 rifle, one M-79 grenade launcher and four caliber .30 M1 Garand rifles. (SunStar Philippines)