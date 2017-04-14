Easmincom troops on heightened alert

THE Eastern Mindanao Command (Eastmincom) heightened its alert level after joint military and police forces clashed against members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) on Tuesday, April 11, in Inabanga, Bohol.

Major Ezra Balagtey, Easmincom spokesperson, said the alert level was raised to prevent the ASG from conducting any diversionary act within the area of responsibility of Easmincom.

The spokesperson said it is also to prevent the New People’s Army (NPA) rebels from taking advantage of the situation and conduct atrocities while communities are busy in the commemoration of the Holy Week.

He said that the Easmincom troops are closely coordinating with different local government units and other law enforcement agencies using established mechanism in their respective areas of jurisdiction to strengthen securities of various communities, installations and infrastructure.

Balagtey said that the Air Force’ Tactical Operations Group-Northern Mindanao based in Cagayan De Oro City dispatched two aircraft and other personnel towards Bohol immediately after the clash ensued between the government troops and ASG members on Tuesday.

The Easmincom spokesperson said the Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao likewise dispatched some of its personnel and equipment to provide additional naval capability to Central Command. (Bong Garcia/SunStar Philippines)