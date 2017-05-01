Troops rescue 2 government workers in Sulu

ZAMBOANGA CITY -- Government security forces rescued early Monday, May 1, two government workers who were abducted by the Abu Sayyaf bandits in Sulu.

Rescued were Alidznur Halis, driver, and his assistant, Aljima Ahari, both employees of the Department of Public Works and Highways first engineering district of Sulu.

They were captured by the group of Abu Sayyaf sub-leader Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan on Saturday while they were working at a project site in Sitio Bauno in the village of Bangkal, Patikul, Sulu.

The Joint Task Force Sulu (JTFS) said the victims were rescued in the village of Bangkal, Patikul as the Abu Sayyaf bandits were forced to abandon them after continuously being pursued by the troops of the Army’s 35th Infantry Battalion.

The rescued workers were turned over to JTFS headquarters for medical check-up and debriefing.

The JTFS continue the conduct of operations aimed to rescue the other kidnapped victims from the Abu Sayyaf. (SunStar Philippines)