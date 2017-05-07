4 Abu Sayyaf bandits killed in 2 clashes in Basilan | SunStar

client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 1904666714
width =
height =
shape = auto
client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 9030333913
width = 320
height = 50
shape = auto

4 Abu Sayyaf bandits killed in 2 clashes in Basilan

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

4 Abu Sayyaf bandits killed in 2 clashes in Basilan

Sunday, May 07, 2017

MANILA -- Four Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) bandits were killed in separate encounters in Sumisip town, Basilan Saturday, May 6.

Captain Jo-ann Petinglay, Western Mindanao Command spokesperson, said the first encounter took place 2 p.m. at Barangay Upper Bembengan and the second at 9 p.m. in Barangay Cabcaban.

Two bandits were killed in the first clash and another two in the second.

Also captured by troopers from Joint Task Force Basilan was a temporary encampment.

Identities of the leaders of this ASG band, numbering about 15 to 20, are still being verified as of Sunday afternoon.

No losses were sustained by the military. Pursuit operations are still ongoing. (PNA)

Tags: 
Abu Sayyaf
Basilan
Western Mindanao Command


View Comments