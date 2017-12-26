3 killed, 5 wounded in Zamboanga del Norte highway accident

THREE people were killed and five others were wounded in a vehicular accident in Tungawan town, Zamboanga Sibugay, the police reported Monday.

The Zamboanga Sibugay police reported that the incident happened around 4 p.m. Sunday at Purok Little Paradise in the village of Baluran.

Killed were Romel Adante, 26; Rolly Arzadon, 30; and Jovani Partosa, all employees of Aleson Shipping Lines.

The wounded victims were identified as Maeverick Bagtasos, Reden Alvarez, Kid Mark Limbaga, Ryan John Salvador and Arcid Jairun.

Investigation showed the victims were aboard a Sports Utility Vehicle driven by Bagtasos and traveling in high speed towards Ipil town when it bumped on a trailer truck parked at the roadside.

The trailer truck was driven by Niño Jay Bermejo, 30 and a resident of Carmen, Cebu.