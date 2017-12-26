ARMM allocates funds to assist ‘Vinta’ victims

THE Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) has allocated funds and is extending various forms of assistance to residents affected by the onslaught of Tropical Storm Vinta (Tembin).

ARMM Governor Mujiv Hataman said ARMM’s Humanitarian and Emergency Action Response Team (HEART) Operation Center in Cotabato City is coordinating with the local government units (LGUs) and disaster risk reduction management councils across the region, especially in Lanao del Sur, to assess the impact of the storm.

The province of Lanao del Sur has reported the heaviest damage caused by the storm as of Saturday.

ARMM officials are also closely monitoring the situation in Basilan because of continuous heavy rain in the province.

So far, reports received from the remaining provinces of the region, specifically Maguindanao, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi, have not been as alarming.

“Members and officials of the regional Humanitarian Emergency Action and Response Team have already been deployed. Relief packs are now being distributed in areas affected by the heavy rains,” Hataman added.

ARMM-HEART reported that as of 2 p.m. on Saturday (December 23), 12 towns in Lanao del Sur experienced severe flooding and landslides.

These are the towns of Balindong, Bubong, Madalum, Tugaya, Bacolod-Kalawi, Madamba, Tamparan, Piagapo, Calanogas, Maguing, Poona Bayabao and Ditsain Ramain.

The number of reported deaths and missing residents, subject to validation by the Department of Health-ARMM, are as follows: Piagapo, 10 deaths; Bacolod-Kalawi, two deaths, one missing; Madalum, four deaths, one missing; Tamparan, one death; Tugaya, two deaths; and, Balindong: two deaths.

Three of the 25 villages in Poona Bayabao were inundated and reported severe damage to properties. The town’s provincial road remains impassable as of Saturday.

Torrential rains triggered landslides in the towns of Tugaya, Bacolod-Kalawi, and Madalum also resulting in closure of roads.

In Madalum, mounds of earth and debris covered about 200 meters stretch of the road.

“It’s a big challenge to conduct rescue and relief operations since we need to clear the road first,” Hataman said.

Since Friday night, the Department of Public Works and Highways-ARMM (DPWH-ARMM) and Region 10 and the district engineering offices in Lanao del Sur have be clearing the roads and bridges affected by the floods and landslides with support from the Army’s 6th Infantry Division.