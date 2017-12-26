Cops, Navy arrest Abu Sayyaf bandit
Tuesday, December 26, 2017
By
POLICE and military personnel have arrested a suspected Abu Sayyaf bandit in Zamboanga City, the police reported Monday.
Chief Inspector Helen Galvez, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga information officer, identified the arrested suspect as Baser Ahmad, 45, also known as "Abu Pandak Duma" and "Bensar".
Galvez said Ahmad was arrested around 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Sitio Talungon in the village of San Roque.
She said Ahmad has standing warrant of arrest for Kidnapping and Serious Illegal Detention with no recommended bail issued by the court in Isabela City, Basilan.
