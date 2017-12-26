PDEA seize P12-M shabu in Zamboanga City

AGENTS of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) have arrested a suspected big time drug pusher and seized P12.2 million worth of illegal drugs in Zamboanga City, a top PDEA official announced Sunday.

PDEA Regional Director Lyndon Aspacio identified the arrested suspect as Al-Jhmer Jakilan, 33, a security guard and a resident of Isabela City, Basilan.

Aspacio said the suspect was arrested in a drug bust around 1 p.m. Saturday at Estrada Drive in the village of Tetuan, Zamboanga City.

Seized from the suspect were 2,443.8 grams of suspected shabu worth P12,215,000.

Jakilan will be charged for violation of Section 5 (Selling of Illegal Drugs) and Section 11 (Possession of Illegal Drugs) of Article II of Republic Act 9165 otherwise known as Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The confiscation of the P12.2 million worth of shabu was the fifth biggest drug haul of the PDEA in its campaign against illegal drugs in Western Mindanao.