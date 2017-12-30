Ex-soldier arrested in Cotabato City

POLICE authorities have arrested an ex-soldier tagged as one of the most wanted persons in Zamboanga Sibugay and North Cotabato.

Arrested by joint police operatives from Cotabato City and Tungawan was Josephus Lapined, 32, a resident of Silik village, Pikit, North Cotabato.

Chief Inspector Helen Galvez, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula information officer, said Lapined was arrested around 3 p.m. Thursday along Jose Lim Sr. Street, Poblacion 5, Cotabato City.

Galvez said Lapined is listed as the number one suspect behind the December 8, 2017 rape with homicide case in Tungawan, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Galvez said Lapined is also the top 10 most wanted person in Pikit, North Cotabato and has standing warrant of arrest for carnapping with P180,000 recommended bail.

She said the suspect is detained in Pikit, North Cotabato.