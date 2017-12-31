Village official falls in drug bust
A VILLAGE official was arrested in a buy-bust operation Friday, December 29, police said.
Florentino Ebol, 55, village councilor of Pamucutan, was found in possession of P5,000 worth of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) packed in three medium-sized plastic sachets, said Senior Inspector Albert Alfaro, Police Station 9 chief.
Other items allegedly confiscated from Ebol were a caliber .38 revolver with live ammunition, P400 marked money and P1,000 cash believed to be proceeds from the sale of illegal drugs.
Alfaro said the buy-bust operation was conducted around 9:30 p.m. Friday in Zone 2 in the village of Pamucutan, about 23 kilometers west of Zamboanga City.
He said they had placed Ebol under surveillance prior to the buy-bust operation.
Ebol would be charged for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2001 and illegal possession of firearms. (Bong Garcia/SunStar Philippines)
