3 drown on New Year’s Day in Zamboanga

THREE people, including a five-year-old girl, have drowned while one survived in separate beaches on New Year’s Day in Zamboanga Peninsula Region.

The fatalities were identified as Wilson Rania, 42; Mohammad Isa Tala, 5; and, Anifa Maulod, 17.

The survivor, who was hospitalized, was identified as Shariff Almain, 22.

Chief Inspector Helen Galvez, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula information officer, said Rania was found unconscious around 11:30 a.m. while he and his neighbors were on a picnic along R.T. Lim Boulevard in the village of San Jose-Cawa-Cawa, Zamboanga City.

Rania, was allegedly drunk at the time of the incident, didn't make it to the hospital alive.

Galvez said Tala drowned around 3:10 p.m. when allegedly left unattended by her companions while on a picnic at a resort in the village of San Roque, Zamboanga City. The child failed to reached alive when rushed to the hospital.

The Isabela City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) said Maulod drowned while on a picnic at the White Beach Resort in Malamawi Island, Isabela City, Basilan.

Like the other two victims, Maulod died on the way to a hospital.

The CDRRMO said Almain, who drowned minutes apart from Maulod, was rescued and “is in critical condition, but is expected to recover.”