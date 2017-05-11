Hidilyn Diaz builds P5-M weightlifting gym in Zamboanga City

RIO Olympics Weightlifting Silver Medalist Hidilyn Diaz has allocated P5 million to construct a weightlifting gymnasium in Zamboanga City.

The construction of the gym she envisioned has started following the groundbreaking of the project on Monday. It is being build in the village of Mampang, the native place of Diaz.

The gymnasium will be a one-storey building with complete weightlifting facilities.

It will be open to the public for use for a fee in the morning while for training of weightlifting athletes in the afternoon.

The gymnasium was designed by Architect Errold Intong and is being constructed by the Jecel Arch Builders.

Allen Jayfrus Diaz, a weightlifting coach and a cousin of Hidilyn, said the construction of the gymnasium is expected to be completed in August this year.

Hidilyn will lead the inauguration once the gymnasium is completed, according to his cousin. (SunStar Philippines)