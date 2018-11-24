 Sign in
SECTIONS
Superbalita Davao
TODAY'S PAPER
Sunday, November 25, 2018
HOME
BACOLOD
BAGUIO
CAGAYAN DE ORO
CEBU
DAVAO
DUMAGUETE
ILOILO
MANILA
PAMPANGA
PANGASINAN
TACLOBAN
ZAMBOANGA
HOME BALITA KALINGAWAN ISPORTS OPINYON
SUPERBALITA DAVAO

Litson sa bankerohan

LITSON SA BANKEROHAN. Okupado ang usa ka tindero sa paghiwa sa litson nga baboy nga iyang tinda sa Bankerohan Public Market, Davao City. Lamian ug brato lamang ang iyang baligya maong modumdom gyod ang iyang mga kustomer matag adlaw'ng Dominggo. (Hulagway ni Jeepy P. Compio)

November 24, 2018

LITSON SA BANKEROHAN. Okupado ang usa ka tindero sa paghiwa sa litson nga baboy nga iyang tinda sa Bankerohan Public Market, Davao City. Lamian ug brato lamang ang iyang baligya maong modumdom gyod ang iyang mga kustomer matag adlaw'ng Dominggo. JEEPY P. COMPIO


VIEW COMMENTS
DISCLAIMER:

SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessarily reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.


Forum rules:

Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!

More Local
Superbalita Stories
PANGINABUHI. Mga lalaki nga Badjao nanindag sapatos nga maoy usa sa ilang panginabuhian. Ilang gisubay ang Quimpo Boulevard, Davao City, niadtong Biyernes. Hulagway ni Macky Lim
Superbalita Davao Panginabuhi
MAKABILIB. Tungod sa teknolohiyang 3D Mapping, ang City Hall sa siyudad sa Davao naghimo og usa ka dakong projector screen nga nagpakita og nagkadaiyang video presentation nga gidayo sa mga tawo ug turista nga mao ang usa sa mga highlight sa opening sa Pasko Fiesta sa Davao Biyernes sa gabii. Hulagway ni Macky Lim
Superbalita Davao Makabilib
Superbalita Davao Suspected pusher human mosukol