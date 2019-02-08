Guagua mayor off to South Korea for investment prospects

GUAGUA town Mayor Dante Torres is set to visit South Korea this week to explore possible investment opportunities.
Torres will be joined by deputized Economic Representative (Economic Deputy Mayor) Kim Su Eon.
Recently, the local government unit (LGU) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Pampanga II Electric Cooperative and Lex Phil International Corporation for the establishment of a solar power generation plant in Guagua, which had made the participation of the Korean enterprise in this project more certain.
The Municipality of Guagua is planning to establish a 50-MW capacity solar power plant and a bio-mass power plant. Regarding these plans, Torres and Kim will be in Korea on February 11 for more active recruitment of investments.
In this visit, Torres will be able to see and learn facilities related to waste management and biomass power plants. There are also schedules lined up to sign MOU with other investors, business enterprises and Korean LGUs.
In addition to the recruitment of energy-related investment, many other agenda will be handled in the trip.
In the schedule is the promised meeting with an investor of fish feeds production facility, which is one of the long-cherished businesses of Guagua. This could be a safe forecast or potentially be an establishment of a production facility in the very near future.
Torres will also be meeting Korean LGU officials for various types of inter-LGU transactions, such as hiring of seasonal workers, importation of Korean daily necessities and industrial products, exportation of local specialty products, and participation on a government leading project. The Korean enterprises already showed interests in participating in the planned projects and ready to invest after this trip.
Kim added that he will put all his efforts to help transform the town to a renewable energy-mart municipality, thus making it more economically-sound by creating more stable jobs for its citizens.
The Municipality of Guagua, to gain maximum benefits, will be giving its full support to build a healthier, safer, and friendlier environment in managing and operating businesses for more foreign investors and business ventures in the town.
