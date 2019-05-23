Unforgettable family tour in South Korea

FOR the Cuadernal family, visiting Seoul, South Korea was one of the most unforgettable experiences they had.
Fernandeni Cuadernal, Jr., a distributor of Dr. Alfred's Mangosteen Products with wife Mary Ann, a public elementary school teacher, and with their kids Ella and Fernandeni III visited Seoul during spring in April 2019.
“We've chosen South Korea because we love the parks. It was spring but the family experienced the cold weather in the place. It was really an unforgettable experience for us to have visited the place for the first time,” Fernandeni Jr. said.
The family enjoyed wearing Hanbok or Joseon-ot which is a traditional Korean dress for semi-formal and formal attire during traditional occasions such as festivals, celebrations, and ceremonies. It is characterized by vibrant colors and simple lines without pockets.
The family toured the Lotte World Tower; Korea's tallest building and fifth tallest in the word. They also went to Nami Hotel and Petite France which are the usual locations for filming Korean drama as well as to one of the luxurious hotels in Seoul which is the Shilla Hotel.
“We never thought to have reached Gyeongbokgung Palace or Gyeongbok Palace, the main royal palace of the Joseon dynasty. Built in 1395, it is located in northern Seoul, South Korea. The largest of the five grand palaces built by the Joseon dynasty, Gyeongbokgung served as the home of kings of the Joseon dynasty, the kings' households, as well as the government of Joseon,” Fernandeni Jr. said.
