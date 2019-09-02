Faeldon confirms release of 3 Chiong convicts

BUREAU of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Nicanor Faeldon on Monday, September 2, confirmed that three of the seven men convicted for the kidnapping and illegal detention of the Chiong sisters have been released.
The release orders for Josman Aznar, Ariel Balansag and Alberto Caño were, however, not signed by Faeldon, but by Correctional Institute for Women Superintendent Maria Fe Marquez.
The release orders, copies of which were presented by Senator Panfilo Lacson during the Senate Blue Ribbon committee hearing Monday, were signed August 16, 2019.
Asked by Lacson whether Aznar, Balansag and Caño have actually been released, Faeldon replied, “Yes, your honor.”
Faeldon initially said he could not remember ordering the release of Aznar, Balansag and Caño.
But Lacson presented a copy of the release order for Balansag, with Faeldon’s name but with the signature of Marquez.
Marquez confirmed that it was her signature on top of Faeldon’s name on the document.
Lacson questioned Marquez’s authority to sign the release orders for the three men in behalf of Faeldon, citing that under the law, only the BuCor director general or the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology chief is authorized to order the release of a person deprived of liberty (PDL).
Aznar, Balansag and Caño were released based on good conduct time allowance (GCTA). They are among the 1,914 persons convicted for heinous crimes who have been released under the GCTA system since 2014.
The three men are among the seven men who were convicted on May 5, 1999 for the celebrated Chiong sisters case.
Sisters Marijoy and Jacqueline Chiong were kidnapped outside the Ayala Center Cebu mall on the evening of July 16, 1997.
Marijoy was found dead two days later. Her body was dumped at the bottom of a ravine in Sitio Tan-awan, Barangay Guadalupe, Carcar City, Cebu. She was 19. Jacqueline, 21 at the time, has not been found.
Aside from Aznar, Balansag and Caño, four others convicted for kidnapping and illegal detention were Francisco Juan “Paco” Larrañaga, Rowen Adlawan and brothers James Andrew and James Anthony Uy. Each was sentenced to two life terms.
The Supreme Court upheld the lower court's ruling and imposed the death penalty on convicts Larrañaga, Aznar, Adlawan, Caño and Balansag on February 3, 2004. The death penalty, however, was abolished in 2006.
The GCTA system allows a person deprived of liberty (PDL) to apply for a reduction of his prison term based on good conduct.
Based on the manual on the implementing rules for the GCTA system, Faeldon said good conduct means the PDL has not committed any of the 45 offenses listed and has participated in one of six programs.
At the time that the release orders for Aznar, Balansag and Caño were signed, Faeldon said the manual covered PDLs convicted of heinous crimes.
The GCTA system has been suspended pending a review of the implementing rules by a joint committee formed by the Justice and Local Government departments. (MVI/SunStar Philippines)
