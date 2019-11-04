Mekeni confirms 2 ASF-tainted products

PAMPANGA-based Mekeni Food Corporation on Monday, November 4, confirmed that two of its products have been tainted with African swine fever (ASF), a highly contagious disease that affect pigs.
In a statement, Mekeni said specific batches of Mekeni Picnic Hotdog Regular (500 grams) and Mekeni Skinless Longaniza (Uncooked) (200 grams) were found to have DNA traces of ASF despite compliance with all regulatory requirements.
All Mekeni pork-based products were recalled and pulled out of supermarket shelves and other sales outlets on October 26, 2019.
"These products are currently quarantined and a batch sampling has been submitted to an independent laboratory for ASF testing. We are still waiting for the results of these tests," the company said.
Operations at the company's pork-based processing area have also been suspended since October 26.
The facility has been cleansed and disinfected, and a third-party company has been commissioned to conduct swabbing and testing of the facility. Operations would resume when the facility is cleared of any trace of ASF.
"These measures are part of our commitment to support the government in its campaign to control the further spread of the ASF that is threatening the hog industry," the company said.
Mekeni assured that it will cooperate in an ongoing investigation to determine the source of ASF.
The company also expressed support for a review of current protocols on the issuance of certifications for both local and imported raw meats.
"We will also continue to work with the Bureau of Animal Industry, National Meat Inspection Service, and the Food and Drug Administration, as well as other industry stakeholders for the implementation of a more comprehensive plan to mitigate the spread of the ASF," it added.
An ASF outbreak has prompted the culling of thousands of pigs in Rizal, Bulacan and Pampanga provinces.
Over 60 provinces, including Cebu, have imposed a ban on shipments of live hogs, pork and pork-based products from Luzon in a bid to contain the disease. (MVI/SunStar Philippines)
