P36-M shabu seized from two peddlers in Pasay bust

AUTHORITIES arrested on Monday evening, November 4, two alleged drug pushers who yeilded P36 million worth of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) during a drug bust in Pasay City.
Philippine National Police (PNP) Drug Enforcement Group (DEG) acting director Colonel Romeo Caramat on Tuesday, November 5, identified the arrested suspects as Emerson Fernandez, 39, resident of Barangay San Francisco, General Trias, Cavite, and Peter Lanuzga, 46, resident of San Martin de Forbes, Parañaque City.
Caramat said the two were arrested after transacting with a poseur buyer around 8 p.m. in front of a fast food chain along Roxas Boulevard, Baclaran, Pasay City.
Seized from the suspects were 47 plastic packs containing a total of six kilograms of white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu. The estimated street value was P36 million.
The suspects are now under the custody of the DEG pending the filing of charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act against them. (Third Anne Peralta-Malonzo/SunStar Philippines)
