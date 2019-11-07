SECTIONS
SUPERBALITA CEBU

Gatosan nakabenepisyo sa Food-for-Work program sa Ormoc

FOODPACKS. Nangunay sa paghatag og mga food packs si Ormoc City Mayor Richard Gomez ngadto sa gatusan ka mga residente sa Barangay Liberty alang sa gihimo nga food for work program. (Hulagway gikan sa City Government of Ormoc)

November 7, 2019

ORMOC CITY, Leyte -- Gatosan ka mga residente sa Barangay Liberty ning dakbayan ang nakadawat og mga food packs gikan sa Lokal nga Kagamahan sa Ormoc alang sa gihimo nga Food-for-Work program.

Matod ni Delia Corbo, labaw sa City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), napulo ka mga barangay ang napili nga pahigayonan sa food for work.

Ang Food-for-Work gibuhat subay sa pagdeklara og state of calamity sa dakbayan tungod sa kaso sa dengue.

Giklaro ni Corbo nga gikinahanglan nga manglimpyo usa ang mga residente sa una pa sila hatagan sa mga food packs.

Matag food pack dunay sud nga duha ka kilong bugas, sardinas, corned beef, beef loaf, noodles, kape ug chocolate drink.

Ang Barangay Liberty ang una nilang giadto diin 259 ang nahatagan og foodpacks.

Gawas sa Liberty, isunod sab nila ang Barangay Monterico, Quezon Jr., Maticaa, Domonar, Hugpa, Bagong, Macabug, Mas-in ug San Juan.

"Napili ni namo kay kini nga mga barangay ang layo-layo sa syudad ug lisud sudlon og mga volunteers. Pero moabot ra gihapon ang higayon nga duna sab ingon ani sa ubang barangay," pasabot ni Corbo.

Si Mayor Richard Gomez mideklara og state of calamity aron magamit ang pundo sa pagpalit og mga ekipo, kemikal ug mga gikinahanglan kontra dengue.

Matod sa City Health, nagkaubos na karon ang kaso sa dengue sa dakbayan kon itandi sa miaging mga buwan. (PR)


